Gambia: Young Africans Share Plunders With Gunjur Utd in 2 Tier

Young Africans, Wednesday shared points with Gunjur United in the 2019-2020 Gambia Football Federation (GFF) second division league following their 2-2 draw in the week-fifteen fixture, played at the Banjul KG5 Mini Stadium.

The Banjul-based outfit came from behind to share the spoils with the Gunjur based-team in the country's second tier.

Young Africans now clutched 20 points in fifteen league matches and Gunjur United with 18 points in fourteen league outings with a game against Serrekunda East Bi.

Meanwhile, league leaders Latrikunda United beat Serrekunda East Bi 1-0 at the Serrekunda East Mini Stadium.

Jarra West thrashed Falcons 3-1 at the Jarra-Soma Mini Stadium while Bombada defeated Kiang West 2-1 at the Box Bar Mini Stadium in Brikama.