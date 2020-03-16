Gambia: UTG Students, TGSB Celebrate 2020 Science Week

The 15th Executive Council of the University of The Gambia Science Students Association and The Gambia Standard Bureau, Monday held a seminar at the regional education office in Brikama, in celebration of science week.

The theme of the celebration was: Revolutionising Science in the Society to Mitigate Contemporary Issues.

The Gambia Standards Bureau was established by the government of The Gambia through an Act of the Parliament in 2010. It started operations in October 2011. The Bureau is overseen by a Board of Directors which is currently chaired by an independent private individual. Its membership is specified in the Act and is composed of representatives of government, consumers, private sector and academia.

Chairperson of the science week, Isatou O. Jah said, "Science is valued by society because the application of scientific knowledge helps to satisfy many basic human needs and improve living standards."

She added that the science week wouldn't have been a success without the help of The Gambia Standard Bureau in leading a standardised institute in promoting industrial growth and consumer welfare.

During presentation, the two sides discussed the three pillars used in maintaining an industrial growth and consumer welfare.

Muhammed Njie, standard officer at The Gambia Standard Bureau, said the benefits of standards in today's generation is numerous because standards are the backbone of the society, ensuring the safety and quality of products and services, facilitate international trade and improving the environment in which we live in.

Ngenarr Njie of Standards Bureau said they always try to ensure that the products sent to them for inspection comply with specified requirements of standards and other normative documents. "But we don't have an accredited laboratory," she said, adding that they send their products to countries that have accredited labs to test their goods and add the report in the conformity reports.