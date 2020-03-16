Gambia: FFf Division League One - 1st Round Winds Up

13 March 2020
The Point (Banjul)
By Lamin Darboe

First round matches of the 2019-2020 Gambia Football Federation (GFF) division one league season wrapped up on Monday with inspiring and electrifying encounters across venues in the Greater Banjul Area.

Real De Banjul finished top in the first round of the league campaign with 28 points; they will use the first-round break to strengthen their weakness ahead of the second round matches to maintain their dreams of winning the league title this season.

Gambia Armed Forces, Gamtel and newly-promoted side Waa Banjul are competing Real De Banjul for the league crown this season.

The trio will use the first-round break to prepare themselves fit enough for the second-round matches to keep their chances of lifting the league title at the end of the league season.

Reigning league champions Brikama United are out of the league title race after falling thirteen points behind current league leaders Real De Banjul, bagged 28 points in the first round of the league season.

Meanwhile, Elite United and BK Milan are languishing second-place from bottom and bottom in the country's top tier with 8 points each in the first round of the league campaign.

The duo will scuffle to win their matches in the second round to maintain their hopes of surviving in the top-flight league for another season.

Read the original article on The Point.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The Point. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: The Point

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
South Africa Implements Travel Ban As Coronavirus Cases Rise
Passenger Dies on Flight to Nairobi From Qatar
Why Diamond Platnumz Called Off His Wedding
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Tanzanian Men Could Soon Be Forced to Pay Their Wives a 'Salary'
Trade is Key to Wealth Creation in Africa - Afreximbank's Oramah

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.