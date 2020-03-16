Gambia: FFf Division League One - 1st Round Winds Up

First round matches of the 2019-2020 Gambia Football Federation (GFF) division one league season wrapped up on Monday with inspiring and electrifying encounters across venues in the Greater Banjul Area.

Real De Banjul finished top in the first round of the league campaign with 28 points; they will use the first-round break to strengthen their weakness ahead of the second round matches to maintain their dreams of winning the league title this season.

Gambia Armed Forces, Gamtel and newly-promoted side Waa Banjul are competing Real De Banjul for the league crown this season.

The trio will use the first-round break to prepare themselves fit enough for the second-round matches to keep their chances of lifting the league title at the end of the league season.

Reigning league champions Brikama United are out of the league title race after falling thirteen points behind current league leaders Real De Banjul, bagged 28 points in the first round of the league season.

Meanwhile, Elite United and BK Milan are languishing second-place from bottom and bottom in the country's top tier with 8 points each in the first round of the league campaign.

The duo will scuffle to win their matches in the second round to maintain their hopes of surviving in the top-flight league for another season.