Sudan: Hamdouk - All Circles Ready to Tackle Coronavirus Epidemic

13 March 2020
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Khartoum — Prime Minister, Dr. Abdalla Hamdouk called on citizens to be vigilant when we deal with the panademic which spread rapidly, across the world.

"We must be careful because the epidemic is spreading rapidly. We urge all citizens to follow the health directives announced by the Ministry of Health and the World Health Organization to protect ourselves and our families,"He tweeted, Friday, on his official Twitter account.

Dr. Hamdouk indicated that hand washing and avoid gatherings, will be useful during this critical stage.

He underlined that all the concerned authoritiesare ready to implement the comprehensive plan to confront Cronavirus disease.

