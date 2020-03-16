Sudan: Health Ministry Confirms First Coronavirus Victim

Khartoum — The Federal Ministry of Health, on Friday, confirmed the first death caused by the Cronavirus epidemic.

The ministry said in a press statement that the infected person, male, in his fifties, lives in Khartoum state died, yesterday, Thursday. March.12.

The statement said the disceased was in the UAE during the first week of current March.

The Federal Ministry of Health is currently taking the necessary arrangements to prevent the spread of the epidemic in accordance with the National Comperhensive Plan for Fighting the Cronavirus which was submitted to the Prime Minister.

The ministry's plan includes the strengthening of the abilities of the health cadres and utilities to fight the epidemic.

The cabinet and the Sovereign Council approved, Thursday, March.13, a package of arrangements presented by the Health Ministry in the name of the Higher Committee to Control the Epidemics.

"The implementation of these arrangements started with closing down of some crossing points ban travelling to and from some Cronavirus- severely affected countries" The statement added.

The statement urged all the citizens and institutions to follow up the directives and precuations, in this connection.