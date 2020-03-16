Rwanda: Duathlon Challenge to Unearth Talent in Nyagatare

14 March 2020
The New Times (Kigali)
By Jejje Muhinde

Rwanda Triathlon Federation (RTF) has explained that the objective of organizing the 2nd the Duathlon Challenge in Nyagatare District is to unearth talent in the Eastern Province.

The competition takes place Saturday, March 14.

Over 20 athletes have registered to take part in the 40km race, which comprises athletics and cycling.

"The idea of taking the competition to Nyagatare was to promote multisport and look for fresh talents in the area. We look forward to a successful event," said Alex Mbaranga, the RTF boss.

He added: "The district has abundant talent in several disciplines - particularly in football and volleyball - and we hope they will welcome duathlon as much."

Jean Claude Gashayija and Robin Martz, in men and women's category, respectively, topped the podium at the opening Kigali Duathlon Challenge last month.

After the Nyagatare leg, Karongi District will host Karongi Sprint Triathlon Challenge on Saturday, March 21.

