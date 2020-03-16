Mozambique: Informal Traders Back On the Streets

Maputo — Informal traders returned to the streets of downtown Maputo on Saturday, only a day after the municipal authorities had cleared the streets.

Early in the morning the main avenues and other public places in the commercial heart of Maputo were gradually occupied once again by informal traders, piling up heaps of foodstuffs, second hand clothing, shoes and all manner of knick-knacks on the pavements.

Once again the movement of traffic and of pedestrians along these streets was hindered by sprawling and entirely illegal informal markets - despite the promise made by Maputo Municipal Council that the removal of the traders was irreversible.

However, it seems that the Council and the Association of Informal Sector Workers (ASSOTSI) have now reached an understanding that the transfer of the traders to the municipal markets and other places to be defined will be undertaken gradually.

ASSOTSI leader Ramos Marengula, interviewed by Radio Mozambique, claimed that it was on the basis of this agreement that the members of the Association had resumed their activity, while the negotiations continue.

"The next step is that rightaway we shall draw up a survey of those who are selling fresh foodstuffs, such as tomatoes and onions, so that they can be incorporated into some of the markets", said Marengula. "Meanwhile, work will be done on a space in Laulane neighbourhood, for those selling clothes, shoes and the like".

The City Councillor for Local Economic Development, Joao Munguambe, confirmed the resumption of trading on the pavements, but also the gradual move of the traders to the places identified by the municipal authorities.

"Our teams are on the ground, and they noted there has been a resumption of activities. But not fully", said Munguambe.

He promised that the plan to remove the informal traders "will continue next week, and there is an agreement with their leaders to that effect". He said the traders had requested more time to move from the streets into the municipal markets.

The spokesperson for the Municipal Council, Albertina Tivane, told a Friday press conference that for the past year the Council has been talking with more than ten associations, who claim to represent the informal traders, about how to move the traders off the pavements and into the more than 5,000 currently unoccupied stalls in the municipal markets.

"It is with the involvement of the informal traders themselves that we are proceeding", said Tivane. "This is a gradual action, and we don't believe it will end today or tomorrow. It's a continual action".