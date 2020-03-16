Gambia Suspends Overseas Travels By Public Officials to Curb Spread of Coronavirus

State House on Friday said the Government through the Secretary General and Head of the Civil Service has sent out a circular informing public bodies that all overseas by public officials are suspended with immediate effect. Below is the government's press release;

As part of the efforts to curb risks of spreading the Coronavirus, the Office of the Secretary General has sent out a circular informing all Ministers, Permanent Secretaries, Clerk of the National Assembly, Heads and Directors of Government Departments and Agencies, Managing Directors and Director Generals of Public Enterprises and Public Institutions, that all overseas travels by public officials are suspended with immediate effect, including those already issued with travel clearances.

The decision to suspend all overseas travels is due to the rapid spread of the Coronavirus (COVID 19) throughout the globe. The relevant government authorities are actively monitoring this global health menace and will advise Office of the President accordingly to review the suspension at the appropriate time.