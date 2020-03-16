Sudan: U.S. Calls On Gulf States to Continue Support to Sudan

Khartoum — The United States, on Friday, called on the Arab Gulf States to continue economic financial aid to Sudan which was suspended in the wake of allegations that the US asked theses countries to stop providing Sudan with three billion dollars in support.

Sudan Tribune newspaper quoting Sudanese government officials, affirmed that Khartoum has recived only one billion dollars after the Gulf States said they stopped the economic and financial support when thery were told to halt the assistance on the pretext that its supported the military component in Sudan Transitional Government.

Responding to a question by Sudan Tribune on the allegations, the Public Affairs Officer in the US embassy in Khartoum, Keith Hughes, pointed out that the US encourages the Gulf States to continue their support to the Transitional Government in Sudan.

The paper said the US diplomat added that the US Government supports and encourages all the partners of Sudan, including the Gulf states, to support the Sudanese people and the civilian- led Transitional Government.

The Gulf States had pledged to extend 3 billion dollars for the then Transitional Military Council after the downfall of Al-Basher system.