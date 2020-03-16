Africa: CHOGM - Senator Wants Developed Countries to Honor $100 Billion Climate Commitment

16 March 2020
The New Times (Kigali)
By Emmanuel Ntirenganya

Senator John Bonds Bideri has urged developing countries to use the 2020 Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting (CHOGM 2020) that takes place in Rwanda in June to push developed countries to honour their climate finance commitments made as part of the Paris Agreement.

Bideri made the proposal on Friday during celebrations to mark Commonwealth Day 2020 at the Parliament. The Paris Agreement, also known as COP 21 was adopted in Paris, France during the 21st Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) in 2015. It states that developed countries shall provide financial resources to assist developing countries with respect to both mitigation and adaptation in continuation of their existing obligations under the Convention. According to the agreement, the least developed countries and small island developing states may prepare and communicate strategies, plans and actions for low greenhouse gas emissions development reflecting their special circumstances.

Senator Bideri indicated that some countries are affected by climate change and the coping mechanisms that are in place require hefty sums in funding.

"The developed countries which made up what is called annex one [to the Paris Agreement] committed to provide $100 billion every year from 2016, but we are aware that this commitment is yet to be honored. How can we take advantage of this meeting to really push and ensure that those countries honour their commitments?" Bideri wondered. Declining contribution

According to a report 2019 by the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD); climate finance provided and mobilised by developed countries for developing countries reached $71.2 billion in 2017, up from $58.6 billion in 2016. The sum is still below the $100bn commitment the developed countries made in the Paris Agreement. Talking about climate change and resilience, the British High Commissioner to Rwanda, Jo Lomas, said that the increasing impact of climate change across and beyond the Commonwealth cannot be ignored. She pointed out that in November, the UK is expected to host the UN climate change summit - COP 26, calling it a crucial moment to hold countries accountable to their commitments and drive a real change, five years on from Paris. "We think that CHOGM is going to be a key milestone in this crucial year. We are going to encourage all Commonwealth members to announce ambitious and refreshed national determined contributions," she said. She pointed out that the UK supported Commonwealth countries' access to climate financing such as reducing emissions and building resilience, committing to provide £5.8 bn of new climate finance between 2015 and 2021.

Read the original article on New Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The New Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: New Times

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
South Africa Implements Travel Ban As Coronavirus Cases Rise
Passenger Dies on Flight to Nairobi From Qatar
Why Diamond Platnumz Called Off His Wedding
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Tanzanian Men Could Soon Be Forced to Pay Their Wives a 'Salary'
Trade is Key to Wealth Creation in Africa - Afreximbank's Oramah

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.