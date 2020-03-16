Rwanda: UTB, REG Go Head to Head in Volleyball League

14 March 2020
The New Times (Kigali)
By Damas Sikubwabo

There will be no love lost when rivals UTB and REG face off in the national volleyball league on Saturday night, at Amahoro Indoor Stadium.

The game starts at 7pm.

Rwanda Energy Group (REG) will be out looking to keep the top spot as they bid for a second consecutive championship, while Fidele Nyirimana's third-placed UTB look to strengthen their credentials for the post-season playoffs.

The two sides go head-to-head for a second time within one week after REG edged UTB in a five-set thriller to clinch the trophy of the 11th Emmanuel Kayumba Memorial Tournament in Huye District last Sunday.

Also, REG beat UTB in five (3-2) sets in their reverse encounter in the league.

In other games on Saturday, strugglers Kirehe face former champions APR in Kirehe District, while IPRC-Ngoma will be up against Gisagara in Ngoma District.

Both games get underway at 11am.

Saturday

Kirehe Vs APR 11pm

IPRC-Ngoma Vs Gisagara 11pm

UTB Vs REG 19 pm

Read the original article on New Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The New Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: New Times

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
South Africa Implements Travel Ban As Coronavirus Cases Rise
Passenger Dies on Flight to Nairobi From Qatar
Why Diamond Platnumz Called Off His Wedding
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Tanzanian Men Could Soon Be Forced to Pay Their Wives a 'Salary'
Trade is Key to Wealth Creation in Africa - Afreximbank's Oramah

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.