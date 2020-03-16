Rwanda: UTB, REG Go Head to Head in Volleyball League

There will be no love lost when rivals UTB and REG face off in the national volleyball league on Saturday night, at Amahoro Indoor Stadium.

The game starts at 7pm.

Rwanda Energy Group (REG) will be out looking to keep the top spot as they bid for a second consecutive championship, while Fidele Nyirimana's third-placed UTB look to strengthen their credentials for the post-season playoffs.

The two sides go head-to-head for a second time within one week after REG edged UTB in a five-set thriller to clinch the trophy of the 11th Emmanuel Kayumba Memorial Tournament in Huye District last Sunday.

Also, REG beat UTB in five (3-2) sets in their reverse encounter in the league.

In other games on Saturday, strugglers Kirehe face former champions APR in Kirehe District, while IPRC-Ngoma will be up against Gisagara in Ngoma District.

Both games get underway at 11am.

Saturday

Kirehe Vs APR 11pm

IPRC-Ngoma Vs Gisagara 11pm

UTB Vs REG 19 pm