South Africa: Murdered Cape Town Boy, 12, to Be Laid to Rest in Eastern Cape

14 March 2020
News24Wire (Cape Town)
By Chantall Presence

Sibusiso Dakuse, the 12-year-old aspiring singer from Hout Bay, Cape Town, will be laid to rest on Saturday, more than two weeks after he was murdered.

Sibusiso's family received his remains last weekend after pleading with the State in the court case to hand over his body. The State said it was still conducting DNA tests.

READ | Sibusiso Dakuse tragedy: Family receives murdered Hout Bay boy's remains

The family will bury Sibusiso in Fort Beaufort in the Eastern Cape before travelling back to Cape Town to attend the court case of the pre-teen's alleged killer.

Marvin Minnaar, 23, will make his second court appearance on Tuesday. He faces a murder charge but police have not ruled out the possibility that more charges will be added.

Minnaar was expected to inform the court whether he will apply for bail.

Source: News24

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: News24Wire

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
South Africa Implements Travel Ban As Coronavirus Cases Rise
Passenger Dies on Flight to Nairobi From Qatar
Why Diamond Platnumz Called Off His Wedding
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Tanzanian Men Could Soon Be Forced to Pay Their Wives a 'Salary'
Trade is Key to Wealth Creation in Africa - Afreximbank's Oramah

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.