Kenya: Farmajo's Planned Visit to Kenya Cancelled Over Coronavirus

14 March 2020
Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

A summit between Kenyan President Uhuru Kenyatta and his Somalia counterpart, Mohamed Abdullahi Farmajo in Nairobi has been postponed indefinitely.

President Farmajo was scheduled to travel to Nairobi on Saturday to hold talks with Kenyatta on Monday.

Kenyatta recently invited Farmajo for a meeting in Nairobi in order to de-escalate tensions between the two countries after Mogadishu accused Nairobi of protecting fugitive Jubbaland security minister, Abdirashid Janan, whose forces clashed with federal government troops in the border town of Bula Hawo.

It is not clear what prompted the postponement of the meeting but the announcement came after Kenya registered its first officially confirmed Coronavirus case.

Kenyan Health Cabinet Secretary announced today that a 27-year old woman tested positive for the deadly virus.

The woman, who arrived in the country on 5 March came from the US via London.

