East Africa: IGAD Congratulates South Sudan Leaders Over New Government

Juba — The Executive Secretary of the Intergovernmental Authority on Development (IGAD), Dr Workneh Gebeyehu, congratulated H.E. Salva Kiir Mayardit-President of the Republic of South Sudan, H.E. Dr Riek Machar Teny-First Vice President of the Republic of South Sudan, and all the leaders of the country over the formation of the Revitalized Government of National Unity (R-TGoNU) which was announced Thursday night.

In his congratulations message, Dr Workneh praised the timely formation of the new government. He said his conviction that the R-TGoNU will deliver to its people.

The Executive Secretary reiterated his support and that of IGAD Member States to the R-TGoNU.

He urged the leaders and stakeholders to keep on working together for a successful transition which will ultimately lead to a peaceful, stable and prosperous South Sudan.

Dr Workneh commended the goodwill shown by all leaders of the country he met during his recent three-day working visit, concluded Thursday.

His message concluded with the expression of his high hopes and that of the region as well as of the world as a whole to see all the members of the new government working hand in hand for the betterment of the people of South Sudan.