Zimbabwe: Zhombe Chief to Order Subjects to Vote for ED in 2023

16 March 2020
New Zimbabwe (London)

Kwekwe — CHIEF Samuel Samambwa from Zhombe in Midlands province has promised President Emmerson Mnangagwa that he and his subjects are going to vote for him in the 2023 election as he was a "loving, caring and wise leader."

The traditional leader said this at President Emmerson Mnangagwa's Sherwood farm in Kwekwe last week where the First Family was hosting a field day.

In his address, Samambwa described Mnangagwa as a leader with the concerns of Zimbabweans at heart and was committed to ending hunger and poverty.

Mnangagwa's Precabe Farm falls under the jurisdiction of Chief Samambwa.

"I am happy that today I am seated at the high table, a feat which has never been achieved before," an elated Samambwa told villagers and Cabinet Ministers gathered.

He added that he was also an emissary from other traditional leaders in the Midlands province who had sent him to tell Mnangagwa that he had the support of the chiefs in the 2023 polls.

Zanu PF has already kick started its election preparations in Midlands and Mnangagwa has been endorsed as the presidential candidate.

"I have been sent by traditional leaders from the Midlands province. I would want to express my gratitude for the confidence the chiefs have shown in me to go and tell President Mnangagwa that they will vote for him.

"President Mnangagwa has wisdom and he knows the concerns of the people and have the interests of the people at heart. You voted for a man who is clever and today he is the president. He is not only a president for Kwekwe, but he is a president for the whole nation the one who is able to end poverty and suffering in this country," Samambwa said.

"I want to assure the president that come 2023 you have our vote. The villagers have also told me that you are their only president. They have told me that they are appreciating how you have transformed their lives," he said.

