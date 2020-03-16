Eritrea: Desert Locust Swarm Invasion Under Control

15 March 2020
Shabait.com (Asmara)

Massawa — Desert locust swarm invasion that came cross border and that appeared at the Daklak Islands has been put in control by the Ministry of Agriculture in cooperation with members of the Eritrean Naval Force and others before it inflicted damage on agricultural activities and grazing area.

According to the Ministry of Agriculture branch at the Northern Red Sea region, the locust swarm that was detected at the administration areas of Selit, Nora, Jemhile and Dehil was put in control immediately after it was reported its prevalence.

The branch office also reported that the experience gained in the past in controlling the invasion of the desert locust swarm is significantly contributing in the effort. He also said that enough preparation is in place both in human resources, pesticides and spray equipment.

Indicating that the role of the Eritrean Naval Force has been crucial in controlling the locust swarm invasion, Let. Col. Yemane Gebremariam, Commander of Northern Command at the Eritrean Naval Force, expressed readiness to conduct sustainable surveillance at the uninhabited islands in cooperation with fishermen.

