Zimbabwe: Kwekwe Inmate Escapes From Moving Prison Truck, Rearrested

A convicted prisoner serving time at Kwekwe Prison jumped off a moving prison vehicle that was ferrying inmates from the Kwekwe Magistrates' Courts to the prison facility Friday.

However, according to a source at the prison, the fugitive was rearrested the same day in Kwekwe's leafy suburb of Newtown.

"It's true we had a prisoner who jumped from a moving vehicle which was ferrying prisoners from the Kwekwe Magistrates' Courts to the prison facilities on Friday," the prison source said.

An operation which included officials from the Zimbabwe Prisons and Correctional Services (ZPCS), the Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) and the Zimbabwe National Army rearrested the prisoner after he was spotted hiding behind a security wall at a house in Newtown.

The prisoner is now back in custody and will soon be appearing in court to answer to the fresh charges.

NewZimbabwe.com failed to get the name of the prisoner while police were not forthcoming with a comment.