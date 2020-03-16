Zimbabwe: Kwekwe Inmate Escapes From Moving Prison Truck, Rearrested

16 March 2020
New Zimbabwe (London)

A convicted prisoner serving time at Kwekwe Prison jumped off a moving prison vehicle that was ferrying inmates from the Kwekwe Magistrates' Courts to the prison facility Friday.

However, according to a source at the prison, the fugitive was rearrested the same day in Kwekwe's leafy suburb of Newtown.

"It's true we had a prisoner who jumped from a moving vehicle which was ferrying prisoners from the Kwekwe Magistrates' Courts to the prison facilities on Friday," the prison source said.

An operation which included officials from the Zimbabwe Prisons and Correctional Services (ZPCS), the Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) and the Zimbabwe National Army rearrested the prisoner after he was spotted hiding behind a security wall at a house in Newtown.

The prisoner is now back in custody and will soon be appearing in court to answer to the fresh charges.

NewZimbabwe.com failed to get the name of the prisoner while police were not forthcoming with a comment.

Read the original article on New Zimbabwe.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 New Zimbabwe. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: New Zimbabwe

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
South Africa Implements Travel Ban As Coronavirus Cases Rise
Passenger Dies on Flight to Nairobi From Qatar
Why Diamond Platnumz Called Off His Wedding
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Tanzanian Men Could Soon Be Forced to Pay Their Wives a 'Salary'
Trade is Key to Wealth Creation in Africa - Afreximbank's Oramah

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.