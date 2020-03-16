Malawi: UTM's Mikaya Hits Back At Udf's Ndanga Slur of 'Tiny Party'

15 March 2020
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Wongani Chiuta

One of the four UTM Party's Member of Parliament Steven Mikaya on Sunday launched a withering counter-attack against political banter by United Democratic Front (UDF) spokesman Ken Ndanga that it is a tiny party, saying Ndanga himself tumbled in the parliamentary race together with UDF president Atupele Muluzi.

Mikaya, who is also UTM regional governor for South, was speaking at Njamba Freedom Park in Blantyre before a record crowd during a political rally.

It was the same venue where Ndanga taunted UTM that it has four legislators in the House. Malawi Congress Party (MCP) the main opposition party with over 50 MPs, DPP the governing party, while the UDF has 10 representatives.

In his speech, Mikaya dismissed Ndanga's banter as "lurid and over the top", saying one of the problems that Malawi is bedevilled today was because of the reign of UDF which privatised all State companies which created jobs for people.

Mikaya also said Malawi politics should not be some family affair, referring the alliance between UDF led by Atupele Muluzi, son of former president Bakili Muluzi and governing Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) led by President Peter Mutharika, a brother to late president Bingu wa Mutharika.

He said: "Change has come!"

UDF came to power in 1994 after defeating Malawi Congress Party (MCP) in 1994. It swept seats in the Southern Region and most seats in the Central Region.

During the 1999 elections, UDF won 91 seats, but the figures continued to drop in the subsequent elections when it won 49 seats in 2004 and 16 in 2009.

UTM was formed as a breakaway movement form DPP when it started with former first lady Callista Mutharika's leaked WhatsApp message in April 2018 when she said Chilima would be a better candidate to lead the DPP in the May 21 2019 Tripartite Elections.

Read the original article on Nyasa Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Nyasa Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Nyasa Times

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
South Africa Implements Travel Ban As Coronavirus Cases Rise
Passenger Dies on Flight to Nairobi From Qatar
Why Diamond Platnumz Called Off His Wedding
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Tanzanian Men Could Soon Be Forced to Pay Their Wives a 'Salary'
Trade is Key to Wealth Creation in Africa - Afreximbank's Oramah

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.