Egypt: Daglo Heads to Cairo

14 March 2020
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Khartoum — The Deputy Chairman of Transitional Sovereign Council, Lieutenant General, and Mohamed Hamdan Daglo left today morning to Egypt in a two days official visit in response to an invitation from the Egyptian President Abdul Fattah Al- Sissi.

The Deputy Chairman was seen off at Khartoum International Air Port by Lit. Gen. Ibrahim Jabir, member of the Sovereign Council, an a number of ministers and the state's officials.

The Sovereign Council Deputy Chairman will discuss during the visit progress of the bilateral relations, and enhancement of cooperation between the two countries, besides the issues of common concern.

