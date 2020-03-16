Sudan: Al - Burhan Meets Congolese High Level Delegation

Khartoum — The Chairman of the Transitional Sovereign Council, Lieutenant General, Abdul Fattah al- Burhan, met Saturday, at the Guests House a high level delegation from the Republic of Congo, led by Ms. Mary Nutumba, Minister of Foreign Affairs and Adviser to the President of Congo for Investment Affairs, the Chargé d'Affairs of the Embassy of Congo in Khartoum, in the presence of the Foreign Ministry State Minister, Ambassador Dr. Omer Gamar- Eddin.

The Chairman of the Sovereign Council praised level of enhancement of the bilateral relations, stressing Sudan's keenness to boosting the mutual cooperation to serve the interests of both countries.

The meeting reviewed fields of bilateral cooperation, especially in the economic field, as well as issues of common concern.

The visiting delegation has expressed to the Sovereign Council Chairman the condemnation of the government and people of Congo to the assassination attempt targeted Prime Minister Dr. Abdullah Hamdouk