Sudan: Ministry of Religious Affairs Issues Directives for Combating Corona Virus

14 March 2020
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Khartoum — The Ministry of Religious Affairs and Endowments called on Imams in country to shortening the time worshipers spend in mosques to avoid crowd and to prevent the spread of the corona epidemic.

The ministry has issued nine new directives to prevent the spread of the corona virus, which included the reducing of the time between the call to prayer and prayers, to conduct prayers with Short Quran Surahs, briefing in Friday prayer, and giving up mourners from condolences cemonies to avoid crowding.

The Minister of Religious Affairs and Endowments , Dr. Nasr Eddin Mufreh said in a statement he read in Sudan News Agency Forum (SUNA), on Saturday, that the imams should shorten their prayers , and that the worshipers should separate the rows for more than one square meter where it has been scientifically proven is the space for transmission of a virus.

the minister also called on the church leaders in the country to accelerate the prayers in the churches and temples in order to avoid crowding and gatherings, and that the fathers of the orthodox bishops should work hard on how to avoid the rituals of communion in their prayers in order to prevent the transmission of infection.

