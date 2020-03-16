South Africa: Lions Join Bulls in Self-Isolation After New Zealand Return

The Lions arrived back from New Zealand on Sunday evening and have - like the Bulls - gone into self-isolation for 14 days.

The Lions added via a press statement that those team management members who were on a second flight due to touch down at OR Tambo International Airport on Monday evening, will also be placed in self-isolation for a fortnight.

"Please note that our SuperSport Challenge team have not been travelling abroad and will continue with their full training programme at Johannesburg Stadium while being monitored on a daily basis by the medical team. So don't be alarmed if you see photos of them on their social pages training in gyms etc. The welfare and safety of our players and the public is our first priority and we will abide with the relative governing bodies and authorities," the Lions statement read.

Rudolf Straeuli, CEO of the Lions Rugby Company, added: "It is difficult circumstances but people's health come first. Sanzaar is in ongoing discussions with broadcasters and have been keeping everyone informed of the decisions. The situation will be reviewed on an on-going basis."The Lions lost 43-10 to the Blues in Auckland on Saturday and were set to finish their tour against the Highlanders in Dunedin next week. They lost 29-17 to the Waratahs and 37-17 to the Rebels in their first two tour games.

Sanzaar on Saturday suspended the 2020 Super Rugby season "for the foreseeable future" due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Meanwhile, the Lions also reported two new injuries, with centre Manuel Rass suffering an ankle injury and loose forward Hacjivah Dayimani a knee injury.

Rass has an ankle syndesmosis sprain and will go for a MRI scan, while Dayimani has a grade two MCL tear and will go for a sonar.

- Compiled by Sport24 staff

Source: Sport24