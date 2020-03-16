Zimbabwe: Kanyemba Folks to Benefit From 2 000ha Irrigation Project

OVER 5 000 Kanyemba residents are set to benefit from a 2 000-hectare irrigation project started and supported by Government to alleviate poverty through optimal usage of abundant water from the Zambezi River.

Already, about 200 hectares have been cleared and put under crops that include maize, sorghum, cow peas and ground nuts - a development sure to transform lives in the impoverished northern most tip of Zimbabwe.

Irrigation and mechanisation in Kanyemba, an arid community in Mbire District, which falls under the low rainfall region of Mashonaland Central Province, will guarantee food security for residents.

Further, the project is set to increase crop productivity and generate significant income to sustain the resident families.

Major economic activities in the area revolve around tourism and fishing on the Zambezi.

Kanyemba falls under Natural Region Five, which is semi-arid and receives on average 450-650mm of rainfall per annum.

Dry-spells and floods, which occur during the crop-growing period, have reduced crop production by about 65 percent.

Amid accessibility issues with major service centres in the country, households have adopted a number of survival strategies to address droughts and flood impacts.

Vegetable farming and limited crop production in the flood plains of the mighty Zambezi River, and livestock selling are some of the common strategies employed to cope with hardships.

In addition, some limited trade activities with Luangwa in neighbouring Zambia, just 800 metres across crocodile-infested Zambezi River, also earn locals a little more income to sustain families and livelihoods.

In an interview, Mbire Rural District Council chief executive Claudius Majaya revealed that Vice President Constantino Chiwenga had instructed that more land be cleared for irrigation projects during his recent visit to Kanyemba.

Kanyemba has bountiful untapped economic potential as it reportedly holds huge deposits of uranium, which can be enriched for production of power, currently in acute short supply.

Further, it has significant potential for solar power generation.

Government wants stevia, a sweetener and sugar substitute derived from the leaves of the plant species Stevia rebaudiana, to be grown in Kanyemba, as well as other citrus fruits that can do well in the area.

"We must consider, among the many possible projects on the table, whether we should also grow stevia, which is used to produce sweeteners that do not cause diseases and currently being grown in Mushumbi Pools; we must decide whether or not to also grow it here or continue to grow it in Mushumbi," said Mr Majaya.

"In terms of citrus fruits, we must decide with the help of experts in this area, which ones we can grow here in line with the climatic conditions of the area. Zimbabwe must not suffer from food shortages or shortage of products for the export market when we have the capacity to produce."

Vice President Chiwenga directed that issues around key infrastructure such as power, roads and bridges, as well as air access (aerodromes) be urgently resolved to promote investment into Kanyemba.

Mr Majaya said the irrigation project started by Government was progressing well and would have significant positive impact on the lives of local farmers.

"Government intends to establish a communal irrigation scheme," he said. "So far, 200 hectares have already been cleared and are under crop. The last time the Vice President was here, together with other Government officials, he said there is need to expand that.

"The 200 hectares is what has already been cleared and is being used and the communities have divided the land among themselves into portions and that is the land they have started working on."