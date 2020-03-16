Namibia: Air Namibia Temporarily Suspends Frankfurt Route for Next 30 Days

Air Namibia announced the temporary suspension of the Windhoek - Frankfurt - Windhoek route effective Saturday 14 March for a period of 30 days, complying with the directive of the Head of State, HE, Dr. Hage Geingob due to the worldwide outbreak of the COVID-19.

The SW285 (Windhoek - Frankfurt) flight scheduled for this evening will not operate. Whereas the SW286 (Frankfurt - Windhoek) will operate tonight, returning to base with passengers and all crew members. All crew members on the SW286 will be required to take forced leave (self-quarantine) as a pre-cautionary measure.

Air Namibia's Airbus A330 aircraft will be grounded for the next 30 days as a precaution to prevent the spread of COVID-19. All passengers on the affected flights will be offered two options: 1. Re-routed through alternative and partner airlines or 2. Passenger will be fully refunded immediately. Passengers opting for re-routing will be offered one night accommodation only (where applicable), whilst finalising their itinerary.

Air Namibia's Call Centre is doing its best to inform all affected passengers about the immediate change.

Elia Erastus, Air Namibia's Acting CEO said that the National Airline activated its Crisis Management Centre (CMC) this morning to; coordinate all developments, recommend best practices and implement mitigation actions relating to the prevention of the COVID-19.

"We take the safety of all our passengers and nation at heart, hence the immediate alignment of the directive initiated by the Head of State. Air Namibia will continue to comply with all safety measures put in place at all our departing and arrival airports," he said.