Zimbabwe: First Lady Remembers Cyclone Idai Victims

First Lady Amai Auxillia Mnangagwa has urged Zimbabweans to continue showing affection for each other and demonstrate unity of purpose in helping survivors of Cyclone Idai, which ravaged the eastern parts of the country last year, leaving 340 dead and several hundreds of thousands displaced.

The disaster occurred in March 15 and reached its first anniversary yesterday.

In a statement to commemorate the first anniversary of the disaster yesterday, Amai Mnangagwa said the country, and Zimbabweans in particular, still had a lot to do to help the victims who were still living in makeshift structures.

"In March last year, Cyclone Idai struck the eastern parts of Zimbabwe, with Chimanimani and Chipinge districts being the hardest hit," she said.

"We were all shocked by what we saw and the horrific images still remain in our minds.

"The disaster, however, showed why all who reside inside our borders are Zimbabweans first. We remember the outpouring grief and sympathy for the victims of the cyclone.

"We recall with pride how Zimbabweans stood with each other and demonstrated unparalleled unity of purpose in the rescue and recovery efforts, as well as in galvanising all forms of aid and support, including foodstuffs and clothing for the survivors of the disaster."

Amai Mnangagwa said Zimbabweans should know that there was still a huge task ahead to help the survivors heal and get descent accommodation.

"But a year on, we are reminded that the effort needed for survivors whose homes and livelihoods were destroyed is still enormous," she said.

"There are thousands who are still in makeshift shelters who need proper homes. There are thousands who need food and clothing and even thousands more who need economic support to engage in farming."

Amai Mnangagwa said there was need to continue working on developing infrastructure in the area.

She called on Zimbabweans and the corporate world to continue assisting the cause.

"Let us all as individuals, families, churches, corporates, NGOs and other organisations involved in charity work, once again come together with more aid as we remember the survivors of Cyclone Idai," said Amai Mnangagwa.

"You demonstrated collective ability to do it, so I know we can do it again."