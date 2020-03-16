Sudan: Kabashi - Institutions of Transitional Period Keen On Realization of Peace

Khartoum — The Member of the Transitional Sovereign Council, member of the government peace negations delegation in Juba, Lieutenant General, Shamsul Eddin Kabashi has emphasized the keenness of the institutions of the transitional period to realize a real and sustainable peace with the participation and consent of all.

During his meeting today at the Republican Palace with the delegation of the Beja chieftains, the independent mayordent, and the political and civil forces led by Nazir Mohamed Ahmed al- Amin Turk, the Nazir of the Beja Tribes.

In a press statement, Turk noted that the meeting reached understandings and solutions for the eastern track of the peace negotiations, where an agreement on the convening of a consultative conference was reached for the discussion of all the east issues as soon as possible, indicating that the conferences' outcomes will be obligatory to the government and the peoples of the eastern Sudan.

he pointed to the necessity for speeding up the implementation of the Galad agreement provisions for its resolve to about 60% of east issues.

he expressed hope for participation of all components of the east in the proposed conference without exemption to any party in order to meet aspirations of the people of eastern Sudan.