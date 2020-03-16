Rwanda: Kagame Cautions Against Panic As Rwanda Confirms First Coronavirus Case

President Kagame: As always, we will overcome these difficult times through solidarity and working together.

President Paul Kagame has called upon Rwandans to showcase discipline and not to panic in the wake of the country's confirmation of its first case of the Coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19).

The Ministry of Health on Saturday announced that an Indian citizen who arrived from Mumbai, India, on March 8, tested positive of COVID-19, making Rwanda the second East African country to register a patient, after Kenya.

In a tweet thread on Saturday, President Kagame spoke about the situation, calling for focus, not panic, and adherence to the preventive measures that have been issued by the Ministry of Health.

"Rwanda has registered its first COVID-19 case. As emphasised by others, panic in this situation does not help. Focus and simple but effective measures are key to keeping each other and everyone safe," he tweeted.

"Washing hands frequently, avoiding handshakes, practicing social distancing of at least 1m away from people, among others. We urge everyone to follow the health guidelines (supported by science and best management practices)."

"As always, we will overcome these difficult times through solidarity and working together. This will require the discipline Rwandans have always shown in confronting challenges and getting good results."

Kagame also condoled with the rest of the world where people have been affected by the epidemic.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with the victims, families and their loved ones. We wish strength to the health workers on the frontlines & quick recovery to all patients.