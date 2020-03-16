Rwanda: Kagame Cautions Against Panic As Rwanda Confirms First Coronavirus Case

14 March 2020
The New Times (Kigali)
By Hudson Kuteesa

President Kagame: As always, we will overcome these difficult times through solidarity and working together.

President Paul Kagame has called upon Rwandans to showcase discipline and not to panic in the wake of the country's confirmation of its first case of the Coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19).

The Ministry of Health on Saturday announced that an Indian citizen who arrived from Mumbai, India, on March 8, tested positive of COVID-19, making Rwanda the second East African country to register a patient, after Kenya.

In a tweet thread on Saturday, President Kagame spoke about the situation, calling for focus, not panic, and adherence to the preventive measures that have been issued by the Ministry of Health.

Rwanda has registered its first #COVID19 case. As emphasized by others, panic in this situation does not help. Focus and simple but effective measures are key to keeping each other and everyone safe.

- Paul Kagame (@PaulKagame) March 14, 2020

"Rwanda has registered its first COVID-19 case. As emphasised by others, panic in this situation does not help. Focus and simple but effective measures are key to keeping each other and everyone safe," he tweeted.

"Washing hands frequently, avoiding handshakes, practicing social distancing of at least 1m away from people, among others. We urge everyone to follow the health guidelines (supported by science and best management practices)."

"As always, we will overcome these difficult times through solidarity and working together. This will require the discipline Rwandans have always shown in confronting challenges and getting good results."

Kagame also condoled with the rest of the world where people have been affected by the epidemic.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with the victims, families and their loved ones. We wish strength to the health workers on the frontlines & quick recovery to all patients.

Read the original article on New Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The New Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: New Times

Most Popular
Business
Senegal
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
South Africa Implements Travel Ban As Coronavirus Cases Rise
Passenger Dies on Flight to Nairobi From Qatar
Why Diamond Platnumz Called Off His Wedding
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Tanzanian Men Could Soon Be Forced to Pay Their Wives a 'Salary'
Trade is Key to Wealth Creation in Africa - Afreximbank's Oramah

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.