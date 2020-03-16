Rwanda: Coronavirus - Topflight League Games to Be Played Behind Closed Doors

14 March 2020
The New Times (Kigali)
By Damas Sikubwabo

Rwanda football federation (Ferwafa) has confirmed that - effective with this weekend's match-day 24 - all games of the Rwanda Premier League will be played behind closed doors due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Rwanda recorded its first Covid-19 case on Saturday.

1/2 STATEMENT: Following the first Covid-19 case confirmed today by the Ministry of Health, @FERWAFA announces that all scheduled matches will be played behind closed doors with immediate effect (today's matches inclusive).

- Rwanda FA (@FERWAFA) March 14, 2020

Sport is one of the most affected industries, with all major events and competitions across the world having either been cancelled, postponed or suspended until further notice.

The local basketball federation, Ferwaba, has also suspended the league with immediate effect, starting with games that were scheduled for Sunday, March 15.

