Tanzania: Check Daladalas On Coronavirus Fight

16 March 2020
The Citizen (Dar es Salaam)

The feared corona virus is finally at Tanzania doorsteps, with Kenya, Rwanda and DR Congo having announced their first victims. The worldwide death toll has reached 6,036, with 159,844 infections by Sunday afternoon figures.

Many major economies have slow downed and the aviation sector crippled after flights were grounded and more and more countries impose travel bans.

To say that the fact that the virus has reached neighbouring countries is cause for alarm is an understatement. Luckily enough the government has taken several measures to prepare the country for the pandemic. One measure that we would like measures being taken immediately regards public transport in the city; commuter trains and buses.

It is time that the authorities required bus and train operators to spray disinfectants to the buses as part of efforts to prevent the diseases from coming in and spreading. It is now standard practice in cities in many countries. The other issue is the overcrowding inside the buses. The situation is serious during peak hours. It is worse in the Rapid Bus Transit system buses and in the daladalas in some routes.

The government should step up in this and oblige operators to increases the buses during the peak hours. One way of doing this in the daladala routes is allow private bus owners put on vehicles in the mornings and evenings to reduce the overcrowding inside the buses, which would pose one of the most serious challenge in the fight against coronavirus.

Read the original article on Citizen.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The Citizen. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Citizen

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
South Africa Implements Travel Ban As Coronavirus Cases Rise
Passenger Dies on Flight to Nairobi From Qatar
Why Diamond Platnumz Called Off His Wedding
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Tanzanian Men Could Soon Be Forced to Pay Their Wives a 'Salary'
Trade is Key to Wealth Creation in Africa - Afreximbank's Oramah

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.