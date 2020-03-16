Tanzania: Magufuli Suspends Uhuru Torch Race Over Coronavirus Fears

Dar es Salaam — President John Magufuli on Monday March 16, 2020 suspended Uhuru torch race for 2020 as part of efforts to avoid coronavirus which is spreading fast in many African countries.

This is despite the fact that Tanzania is yet to record a case of any such infections which has already hit Kenya and Rwanda

The race scheduled to start in Zanzibar is halted until coronavirus is contained in the world, said Dr Magufuli who inspected the infrastructure development at Ubungo flyover which is under construction.

"My fellow Tanzanians, coronavirus is deadly and already our neighbours have confirmed presence of the disease," he said.

"After consulting with the Vice President and Prime Minister, I decided to temporarily suspend the Uhuru torch race until coronavirus is contained. The money which was set for the race should now be directed to preparedness of the facilities for addressing possible coronavirus cases," he added.

Tanzania has no case of the coronavirus so far but has designated special hospitals in every administrative zone to handle any possible cases of coronavirus as part of precautionary measures against the viral pandemic.

Uhuru torch race is conducted every year throughout the regions to inspect and encourage development projects.

During the race, the leaders hold public rallies and gatherings which President Magufuli said might end up being tragedy.

The President is making impromptu stops along the Morogoro road which he is inspecting today.

At Ubungo, he witnessed the progress of the construction of the flyover which is now said to be at 70 percent completion.

The Sh230 billion project which joins Morogoro, Nelson Mandela and Sam Nujoma roads is expected to ease traffic jams along the roads.