Tanzania: Magufuli Suspends Uhuru Torch Race Over Coronavirus Fears

16 March 2020
The Citizen (Dar es Salaam)
By Alawi Masare

Dar es Salaam — President John Magufuli on Monday March 16, 2020 suspended Uhuru torch race for 2020 as part of efforts to avoid coronavirus which is spreading fast in many African countries.

This is despite the fact that Tanzania is yet to record a case of any such infections which has already hit Kenya and Rwanda

The race scheduled to start in Zanzibar is halted until coronavirus is contained in the world, said Dr Magufuli who inspected the infrastructure development at Ubungo flyover which is under construction.

"My fellow Tanzanians, coronavirus is deadly and already our neighbours have confirmed presence of the disease," he said.

"After consulting with the Vice President and Prime Minister, I decided to temporarily suspend the Uhuru torch race until coronavirus is contained. The money which was set for the race should now be directed to preparedness of the facilities for addressing possible coronavirus cases," he added.

Tanzania has no case of the coronavirus so far but has designated special hospitals in every administrative zone to handle any possible cases of coronavirus as part of precautionary measures against the viral pandemic.

Also Read

African Union staff association claims graft rife at the organisation

Biden, Sanders attack Trump at debate under shadow of virus

Rwanda confirms four more coronavirus cases

Tunisia herbalists cash in on coronavirus fear

Uhuru torch race is conducted every year throughout the regions to inspect and encourage development projects.

During the race, the leaders hold public rallies and gatherings which President Magufuli said might end up being tragedy.

The President is making impromptu stops along the Morogoro road which he is inspecting today.

At Ubungo, he witnessed the progress of the construction of the flyover which is now said to be at 70 percent completion.

The Sh230 billion project which joins Morogoro, Nelson Mandela and Sam Nujoma roads is expected to ease traffic jams along the roads.

Read the original article on Citizen.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The Citizen. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Citizen

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
South Africa Implements Travel Ban As Coronavirus Cases Rise
Passenger Dies on Flight to Nairobi From Qatar
Why Diamond Platnumz Called Off His Wedding
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Tanzanian Men Could Soon Be Forced to Pay Their Wives a 'Salary'
Trade is Key to Wealth Creation in Africa - Afreximbank's Oramah

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.