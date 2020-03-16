Tanzania: Mbowe, Co-Accused Trial Revisited

LAST week the Kisutu Resident Magistrate's Court in Dar es Salaam convicted Chadema Chairman, Freeman Mbowe and eight others of sedition, rioting and unlawful assembly and sentenced them to either p ay fine totaling 35 0m/- or g o to jail for 60 months cumulatively.

The judg ment attracted a mixture of feelings on whether or not justice has been done. Our Staff Writer FAUSTINE KAPAMA revisits some of the facts in the trial.

THE public rally held at Buibui Grounds to wind up parliamentary campaign for by-election of Kinondoni Constituency in Dar es Salaam could be the source of what happened to the most top leaders of the country's main opposition party, Chama cha Demokrasia na Maendeleo (Chadema).

The meeting was conducted on February 16, 2018 starting in late hours in the afternoon and several senior party leaders attended. Among them were Ubungo Municipal Mayor, Boniface Jacob and Ukonga Member of Parliament (MP) Mwita Waitara, who was then a Chadema cadre before defecting to the ruling CCM in July 2018.

Others were Mbowe, who is also Hai MP and the leader of the opposition camp in Parliament, former party's Secretary General, Vicent Mashinji, the newly elected Secretary General and MP for Kibamba, John Mnyika, and the Deputy Secretary General (Zanzibar), Salum Mwalimu.

Others were Peter Msigwa, the MP for Iringa Urban, Halima Mdee, the MP for Kawe, John Heche, the MP for Tarime Rural and Ester Bulaya, the MP for Bunda Urban and MP for Tarime Urban, Ester Matiko. All these leaders made some speeches in attempt to convince the electorate to vote for Mwalimu.

Witnesses had testified during the trial that as the campaign rally was approaching towards the evening, some party leaders who made speeches encouraged members to match to the office of Kinondoni Municipal Council to demand for letters of polling agents.

The mass around responded positively and the demonstration started towards Kawawa Road moving to Magomeni areas. According to the witnesses, the road from both sides, towards Magomeni areas and from Morocco, was closed due to huge turnout of members and other supporters.

Sensing that there might be a breach of peace, the police in Kinondoni Police Region under the Dar es Salaam Special Police Zone, deployed some police officers to disperse the crowd. A confrontation emerged at Mkwajuni area when the police attempted to disperse the demonstrators.

The witnesses had told the court that the police ordered the demonstrators to disperse but they did not obey the order and continued to march. Police fired tear gas but the demonstrators were not affected and kept advancing because the wind at that time was moving towards the police and the demonstrators were therefore not affected.

Witnesses testified that the police were forced to use live bullets to control the situation. During the skirmishes, two police officers were injured and one civilian killed. The witnesses also identified the leaders of the demonstrators were armed with stones, bottle waters, among other things.

The police managed to arrest several people, including some senior party officials. Having been satisfied that some criminal offences were committed, the arrested officials were charged, facing 13 counts. They were nine in number, that is, Mbowe, Mashinji , Mnyika, Mwalimu, Msigwa, Mdee, Heche, Bulaya and Matiko.

The first count is conspiracy involved all the accused persons. It was alleged that on diverse dates between February 1 and 16, 2018 in Dar es Salaam, jointly and together, all accused persons conspired with others, who were not in court to commit offences of unlawful assembly and rioting after proclamation.

The prosecution alleged in the second count that on February 16, 2018 at Buibui Grounds and along Mwananyamala and Kawawa Roads, being assembled with intent to carry out a common purpose, all accused persons conducted themselves in such a manner as to cause fear of breach of peace.

It was alleged in the third count that with more than 12 other persons not in court, having assembled began to conduct unlawful procession with intention to invade the office of the Director of Kinondoni Municipal council, thereby causing the breach of the peace and terror of the public.

On the forth count of rioting, the prosecution alleged that on the same day along Kawawa Road, jointly and together, having riotously assembled, in disobedience of proclamation given by a police officer, the accused persons failed to disperse and continued to take part in the riot.

Thereby, according to the prosecution, the accused persons breached the peace and terrifying the public culminating in the death of National Institute of Transport (NIT) Student, Akwilina Akwiline Baftaa, and injury of two police officers, Police Constable Fikiri and Corporal Rahim Msangi.

(To continue tomorrow)