Tanzania: 50km Road Contract to Be Signed End of This Month, Says PM

16 March 2020
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)

Road contract is set for signing at the end of this month, according to Prime Minister Kassim Majaliwa.

The tarmac road will be a solution to the long-time transport problem Ruangwa residents have been facing.

Speaking at a rally in Ruangwa at the weekend, the PM noted that the step was part of the government's efforts to improve roads in various parts of the country.

He urged residents to cooperate in various development activities and put aside political ideologies as development was for all Tanzanians.

"I will continue listening to you and serving you. I ask for your cooperation and let us put aside our political differences. This is a time for work. Thus, it is better for us to cooperate for Ruangwa's development," insisted the PM.

For their part, Ruangwa residents expressed their gratitude to the fifth-phase government for bringing development to them, saying the construction of the tarmac road was the solution to their transport problem.

According to them, people used to experience various challenges, including lack of health, water and education services, but almost all, with the exception of the road, had become history as they had been dealt with.

"Bad roads will also become history in the future," said one of the residents, Ms Mwanajuma Chikambo, adding that: "We thank President John Magufuli for his propoor attitude. We pray for him as well as his subordinates to discharge their duties, including the construction of our road at tarmac level."

