Tanzania: Number of Maternal Deaths Drops in Three Years

THE number of maternal deaths in Misungwi and Kwimba districts in Mwanza Region has significantly dropped in the past three years, thanks to the implementation of a project aimed at improving maternal health.

Mwanza Regional Commissioner (RC), John Mongela said this week that the project dubbed 'Mama na Mtoto', which has come to an end, had helped to save the lives of women and children in the two districts.

The RC was speaking at a symposium aimed at sharing experience of a project dubbed 'Mama na Mtoto' which brought together representatives from regional and district health management teams, nongovernmental organisations, community health workers and other medical personnel.

Mr Mongela said during the implementation of the projects in the two districts that the number of maternal mortality had dropped from 85 in 2017 to 44 deaths in 2019 in Misungwi District, while in Kwimba Districts it went down from 78 in 2018 to 55 in 2019.

For the perinatal mortality rate, the regional boss said, the number had decreased from 17 deaths in 2016 up to 2 deaths last year in Misungwi District and for Kwimba District for perinatal mortality rate the number had decreased from 9 deaths in 2017 to 6 deaths in 2019.

"We are very grateful for the support you give us. As a region, we are very thankful to the Canadian government," he noted.

He, however, commended the pioneers of the project for conducting a health facility survey before the project started in 2016 and found the number of challenges in the health sector and through some challenges had been addressed.

"We commend your support in the construction of a health facility in Mbarika in Misungwi and also you have trained more than 6,000 community health workers who have done a wonderful job in our community," he explained.

Misungwi District Medical Officer (DMO), Dr Zabron Masatu, said despite efforts made to reduce maternal deaths the problem was still critical in his district.

According to statistics, 442 pregnant women in Misungwi and Kwimba districts in Mwanza Region died in the past three years (2017-2019) due to maternal complications.

Health experts in the district say factors which contribute to the high number of maternal deaths as failure by expectant mothers to attend antenatal clinic as a result they give birth at home, severe bleeding during child birth and eclampsia.

Misungwi District Medical Officer (DMO), Dr Zabron Masatu, called for concerted effort to solve the problem.

Dr Zabron noted that 155 pregnant women died during the period due to eclampsia and severe bleeding during childbirth.