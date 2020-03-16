Tanzania: Bank Supports Health, Education in Katavi Region

Education and health in Katavi Region were the latest sectors that received huge boost from NMB bank after donating various items aimed at supporting the government in addressing challenges in the community.

The Bank's Acting Managing Director, Ruth Zaipuna, said here over the weekend that community plough back rests on consideration because they run their business and make profit from the same community.

"Every year we set aside one percent of our profit as dedications taken back to the society and in this 2020 year, over 1bn/-has been earmarked for such activities," she said.

NMB recently donated medical equipment to different hospitals in Katavi Region worth 8.5m/-including 25 benches and 25 chairs to various schools in the area.

In Ruvuma Region it donated 100 iron sheets valued at 2.6 m/-for Mlingotini Primary School and the same 100 iron sheets to Nanjoka Primary School as well as medical equipment of 5m/-and desks of 5m/-for Matemanga Secondary School.

As in Simiyu Region in particular since last year, the bank has managed to release donations worth 200m/-for education and health projects.

"To show our commitment to Busega District residents, today after seeing some gaps in the education sector, we are donating items to five schools namely Isuka, Nassa, Dr Chegeni, Kabita and Shigala worth 25m/- and we believe it will be a good start of business with the nationals," she added.

Equally, NMB visited Mbweri Division and assisted them with some medical equipment for Mbweri Health Centre valued at 5m/-cited as five Ward beds and a delivery bed for pregnant mothers including 60 bed sheets.

In response, pregnant mothers from Chalowe village in Wanging'ombe District in Njombe Region thanked the bank for the donation.

The Wanging'ombe District Medical Officer, Dr Lupembe Francis received the donation including building materials on their behalf and presented to Chalowe Health Centre Clinical Officer, Niwela Sai to assist the expectant mothers deliver comfortably.

On his part, NMB bank Southern Highlands Zonal Manager, Straton Chilongela said that the donation would help mothers and their children who used to walk long distance for the same service in comparison to the previous days when they were absent.

NMB donated 100 desks and 100 chairs to Igima Secondary School worth 15m/- that were also divided into 50 pieces each going to other institutions in the area under the supervision of Wanging'ombe DC, Ally Kassinge and Council Director, Eden Lukoa.

Equally, the bank donated medical equipment valued at 5m/-to Pugu Kajiungeni Health Centre in Dar es Salaam, besides 50 desks and 50 chairs worth 5m/-to Dr Olsen Secondary School in Mbulu, Manyara Region.