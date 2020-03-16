Tanzania: Government to Curb Gate Revenue Theft

THE government has flashed a yellow card to institutions and individuals who have been denying football clubs, Tanzania Football Federation (TFF), the government and other stakeholders of their rightful share from gate collections.

Speaking to reporters in Dodoma on Sunday, the Permanent Secretary for the Ministry of Information, Arts, Culture and Sports, Hassan Abbasi said gone are the days when such individuals and entities were left to indulge in such malpractices.

The Chief Government Spokesperson said he had identified some entities, individuals and vehicles that were used in sneaking in spectators to watch matches after pocketing their money.

He said he has started instituting some tough measures to seal loopholes of theft starting with matches played at the National Stadium and Uluru Stadium before rolling his plans to other stadia upcountry.

"I give these individuals and entities a grace period from now up to the next match to be played at National Stadium to rectify their actions or face consequences,' he warned.

Abbasi said it was shameful to see football clubs and players complaining of lack of funds to run their activities, including paying players' salaries while some individuals and some entities were benefiting from gate collections.

The permanent secretary spoke at length on the matches played at the National Stadium between Young Africans and the Premier League leaders- Simba, saying he noted unimaginable levels of malpractices leading to the loss of gate collections.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Tanzania Corruption By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

However, he said having started instituting some tough measures aimed at sealing loopholes of loss of gate collection the match played on March 8 between Yanga and Simba generated record revenue amounting to 545m/-.

"Since the two football clubs were established no match between them has ever generated such a huge amount of revenue," he insisted.

Abbasi said on March 8th , 2020, he spent the whole day moving from one gate to another, witnessing what was going on, giving directives and taking measures on counterproductive acts until the match kicked off.

He said it was a pity to learn that some entities and individuals were sabotaging efforts to raise gate collections, adding that no stone will left unturned until all individuals involved into the malpractices were unmasked.

Speaking on the formula used in sharing proceeds of the match Abbasi said the method was agreed by stakeholders, adding that if there were complaints on the formula, doors were open for talks.