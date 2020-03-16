Tanzania: Three Million Switched Off SIM Cards Now Retrieved

THREE million out of the nine million SIM cards switched off earlier due to users' failure to finalise biometric registration have been retrieved for continued use.

New figures make up 36,176, 264 SIM cards which have been registered biometrically, equivalent to 85.1 per cent of all available SIM cards countrywide as of March 13.

Director General (DG) of Tanzania Communications Regulatory Authority (TCRA) James Kilaba disclosed this in a statement published in 'Daily News' on Sunday to mark World Consumer Rights Day.

"Of the 9,491,550 SIM cards switched off, the users of 3,300,144 SIM cards have recovered their previous numbers. Only 6,191,406 SIM cards had not been registered as of March 13 of the estimated 42, 508,735 SIM cards of various mobile networks," noted Mr Kilaba.

According to the DG, the biometric registration exercise is among the strategies undertaken by the authority to protect consumers against unscrupulous individuals using mobile networks fraudulently.

He stressed a need for new m o - bile subscribers to finalise their SIM card registration biometrically to further strengthen security and responsible communication in the country.

He, however, noted that World Consumer Rights Day commemorations were to ensure that every right corresponded to an obligation, thus their responsibility was to make service producers provide quality services.

In December last year, President John Magufuli extended the biometric SIM card registration deadline to January 20, stressing that beyond then, unregistered lines would be blocked.

Earlier, the government had set December 31, last year, as the deadline for phone users to have their SIM cards registered biometrically.