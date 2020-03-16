Tanzania: Chadema Cadres Face Music for Unruliness

AT least 27 people believed to be members of Chama cha Demokrasia na Maendeleo (Chadema) are expected to face charges in connection with a recent riot at Segerea Prison.

According to Police in Dar es Salaam, a score of Chadema supporters and leaders, were arrested following a fracas at Segerea on Friday before being released on bail.

The list of suspects includes Member of Parliaments, Halima Mdee (Kawe Constituency) and Ester Bulaya (Bunda Urban Constituency) and the Mayor for Ubungo municipal, Boniface Jacob.

Dar es Salaam Special Zone Police Commander, Senior Assistant Commissioner of Police (SACP) Lazaro Mambosasa said on Sunday investigation into the matter was complete and all suspects would soon be charged into the court of law.

He said the Chadema cadres had breached the laws after forcefully attempting to make their way into the correction facility on the day, the party's chairman Freeman Mbowe was about to be released from prison.

Mdee, Bulaya and Mbowe were among eight Chadema cadres, out of nine individuals who had been sentenced to a cumulative 60 months in jail or pay a 350m/- fine after being convicted on seditious and incitement charges by the Kisutu Resident Magistrate Court.

"We received the report from Segerea Prison wardens that there was a group of people who were causing violence at the premises, we acted immediately, re-arrested the suspects and sent them to Stakishari police post for questioning and they were all released on bail," he said.

He said the police are still looking for more suspects who were present at the scene so that they can be included in the charges.

Expounding, SACP Mambosasa said the Chadema cadres were forcing to enter the main gate of the prison demanding the release of Mr Mbowe even before completion of due procedures, contrary to rules and regulations.

"They were arrested because of disturbing peace at the prison which is among the restricted areas... it is prohibited by the law to have any illegal gathering at the correction facility," he explained.

"Anytime from tomorrow (today) we shall submit the files to the office of the government lawyers for further procedures," he added.

Responding to the claims that the suspects were beaten by police officers, Mr Mambosasa said average force was applied during the arrest.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Tanzania Legal Affairs By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"Security forces used average force to contain the situation, and they have recorded a statement at the police station," he noted.

He warned that people from all walks should refrain from gathering at the prohibited areas insisting that the security forces will act accordingly to contain the situation.

Laws of the land should be observed by everyone, stressed SACP Mambosasa.

Meanwhile, three people were killed and eight others injured early in the morning Sunday in a head-on collision that involved a city commuter with registration number T530 DNW, plying between Mbagala - Makumbusho, and a mini car with registration number T744 DET that was distributing meat.

The crash occurred at around 4:30am at the junctions of Kawawa and Nyerere roads. The bus was heading to Makumbusho while the mini vehicle was heading to city centre.

"The crash was a result of violation of traffic rules and regulations by the drivers, they were in a hurry without paying attention to signs and road marking, this is too dangerous," he said adding the injured are receiving treatment in various hospitals.