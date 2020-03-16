Liberia's First Coronavirus Case Is EPA Director Blama

16 March 2020
Liberian Observer (Monrovia)

The Liberian health authorities have informed President George M. Weah that the country has recorded its first case of the Coronavirus disease, otherwise known as COVID -19.

The patient is Nathaniel Blama, head of the Environmental Protection Agency, who returned home Friday, March 13, 2020 following a visit to Switzerland.

In view the new development, the Liberian leader will be addressing the nation at 10 a.m. today (March 16) to announce important new measures that the government will be putting in place to curtail further transmission.

The government urges all to remain calm as health officials continue to trace all those the infected person came in contact with, as well as quarantine them for the incubation period of the virus.

More details to come as they unfold.

