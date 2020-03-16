Zimbabwe: VP Mohadi Opens Binga Border Post

GOVERNMENT has commissioned Kasambabezi Border Post in Binga, in a development set to catapult Matabeleland North province to development through tourism and trade with neighbouring Zambia.

The border post is one of Government projects spearheaded through the 100-day cycle under the Transitional Stabilisation Programme (TSP).

Besides opening trade links between Binga and Mamba town in Zambia across the Zambezi River, the border post reconnects the BaTonga people on either side of the river, thereby enhancing unity between the two neighbouring countries.

Vice President Kembo Mohadi commissioned the facility on Friday, soon after commissioning the Binga Community Craft Centre, which was renovated by Government last year.

VP Mohadi said Kasambabezi Border Post situated on the edge of the Zambezi River, about six kilometres north-east of Binga centre, was a trump card for Binga and Government.

"It's going to help in many ways," he said.

"First and foremost, the river Zambezi and Kariba Dam separated the two Tonga communities on either side.

"All this time they didn't have something that links them. When they had cultural activities they needed to attend, they had to cross via Victoria Falls, which was problematic."

VP Mohadi said the facility would ease traffic between the two countries.

"They have been clamouring for it and as Government we said let's make it happen," he said.

"So, it's one of the things that's going to give us mileage in terms of trade as well. A lot of maize is grown on the southern side of Zambia and it will be shorter for maize to come into Zimbabwe through Binga rather than going to Livingstone and Kariba."

The border facility has makeshift offices for the Immigration Department, while the Zimbabwe Revenue Authority is expected to move in soon. A 400-metre road from the offices to the harbour is being cleared.

Already, travellers are being attended to at the facility and use the police harbour, while construction of an immigration harbour will commence soon.

VP Mohadi said the harbour will be developed once a bill of quantities was prepared.

"Documents are currently being processed at the offices and people are taken to the police harbour to cross," he said.

"We await the bill of quantities from the officials and once they tell us what's needed, we will then provide."

Home Affairs and Cultural Heritage Permanent Secretary Mr Aaron Nhepera said Government would expedite operationalisation of the border post.

He said water, electricity and road facilities would be ready before the end of the month.

Senator Chief Siansali of Binga said the facility was a welcome development, which had been long overdue for the people of Binga.

"There has been a long wait for Binga people to connect with Zambia because we are one people divided by the river," he said. "This will ensure people visit their folks and also pave way for development."