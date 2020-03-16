Zimbabwe: Murder Suspected in Fishermen Drowning

16 March 2020
The Herald (Harare)

Police are now treating the case of two fishermen whose bodies were retrieved from Darwendale Dam, as murder after postmortem results confirmed that they were murdered.

Earlier reports suggested that the two could have drowned in the dam after their canoe capsized but further investigations are now pointing to murder.

The two who were identified as Allan Govha (34) and Innocent Dickson (24), all of Nyabira had their bodies taken to Banket District Hospital mortuary for postmortem.

National police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi last week confirmed that they had received the postmortem results and that they were treating the case as murder.

He, however, could not divulge further details.

"Investigations are still in progress and we are being guided by the postmortem results and allegations that were raised. More details will be released during the course of the investigations," he said.

He said the bodies had since been released to the families for burial. Govha and Dickson's bodies were recovered floating in the dam two days after their disappearance. When the police arrived at the scene, they discovered that the bodies had bruises all over. Their heads were also swollen.

The motive behind the murder case is still not known and no arrests have been made so far.

Asst Comm Nyathi recently said they were treating the case as murder.

"We are now treating the case as murder since the bodies had head injuries and we are still conducting investigations," he said.

"There is a witness who is implicating some officials from a fishing company based in Norton in connection with the case. The witness has alleged to the police that the drowning issue was stage managed."

In 2008, two poachers drowned in Darwendale Dam after slipping off an inflated tube while fishing.

Read the original article on The Herald.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The Herald. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: The Herald

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
South Africa Implements Travel Ban As Coronavirus Cases Rise
Passenger Dies on Flight to Nairobi From Qatar
Why Diamond Platnumz Called Off His Wedding
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Tanzanian Men Could Soon Be Forced to Pay Their Wives a 'Salary'
Trade is Key to Wealth Creation in Africa - Afreximbank's Oramah

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.