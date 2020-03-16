Zimbabwe: Females Take Up Top Business Roles

NEDBANK, BancABC and ABC Holdings, have made senior executive changes to their management with two of the firms appointing women into leadership positions.

This follows Lafarge's recent appointment of Precious Nyika as chief executive officer and Nestlé's elevation of Eunice Ganyau-Mangwali to the position of managing director in December last year as the firms entrust women with positions of authority.

Nedbank Zimbabwe Limited appointed Dr Sibongile Moyo as the managing director at Nedbank Zimbabwe Limited with effect from April 1, 2020, taking over from Dr Charity Jinya who is retiring on March 31, 2020.

Dr Moyo is a seasoned banker with over 13 years experience in the financial service sector, having held executive level positions including leading the integration of a foreign bank acquisition for EcoBank group.

She has been executive director and head of corporate and investment banking at Ecobank Mozambique, head of domestic banking at Ecobank Zimbabwe and head of financial markets.

Prior to joining Nedbank, Dr Moyo was executive director at Altus Venture Capital and general manager at Norton Leaf Tobacco. She has also saved as a non-executive director on the boards of ZIMPOST and of banking subsidiaries of the MyBucks Fintech Group in Mozambique and Zimbabwe.

Dr Moyo holds a PHD and Master of Science in Natural Resource Economics from the University of Alberta, Canada and professional banker designation of the Institute of Bankers of South Africa.

BancABC has also appointed Albert Rufaro Katsande as board chairperson with effective from March 1, 2020, succeeding Alvord Mabhena.

Mr Katsande has served on the board since June 30, 2015 and was appointed senior independent director in February 2018.

Mr Katsande is currently the commercial director at OK Zimbabwe Limited. Previously, he worked for Lever Brothers (now Unilever), Dairibord Zimbabwe Limited and CAPS Holdings Limited before joining OK Zimbabwe Limited where he rose to the positions of marketing director and managing director before he was promoted to his current position.

He holds a Bachelor of Science Degree in Economics and a Master of Business Administration Degree, both from University of Zimbabwe.

ABC Holdings limited also appointed Clara Mlambo as an independent non-executive director and chairperson of the board effective February 17, 2020.

She took over from Peter Michael Victor Wood, who retired from the board to pursue other interests.

Ms Mlambo is an accomplished and respected leader and strategist.

She is a regional chief operating officer for Liquid Telecommunications. Prior to joining Liquid Telecommunications, she was the managing director of British American Tobacco (BAT) Zimbabwe, the

company she joined as a management trainee.

She rose through the ranks to become the managing director of BAT (Zambia) Plc, which is listed on the Lusaka Stock Exchange and was later appointed managing director of BAT Zimbabwe. She is the current chairperson of ZimTrade and member of the Confederation of Zimbabwe's National Executive Council .

Ms Mlambo holds a Bachelor of Business Studies (Honours) and a Masters in Business Administration from the University of Zimbabwe.

The board said it is confident that Ms Mlambo's track record and experience will provide valuable perspectives to drive the business through a challenging environment and enhance value for shareholders.

Zimbabwe Stock Exchange-listed cement producer Lafarge Zimbabwe Limited appointed Ms Precious Nyika as the new chief executive officer.

Lafarge Zimbabwe is a unit of dual listed Swiss-based Lafarge Holcim, which trades its shares on the Euronext and Swiss stock exchanges.

Lafarge Zimbabwe board chairman Mr Katsande said Ms Nyika's appointments are with effect from March 1.

Precious succeeds Siame Kaulule, who left the company last month to assume a different post at Lafarge South Africa.

Ms Nyika previously served Lafarge Zimbabwe as director human resources, strategy and communications.

She is a holder of a post graduate diploma in leadership from Harvard Business School, Masters in Business Administration, Bachelor of Science Honours in Psychology both from the University of Zimbabwe and the Institute of People Management of Zimbabwe.

Nestle Zimbabwe has reportedly replaced its outgoing managing director Ben Ndiaye with a new female managing director Eunice Ganyau-Mangwali.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Women Business Company By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Mrs Ganyau-Mangwali has vast experience in the Fast Moving Consumer Goods (FMCG) sector and she will oversee operations in Zimbabwe, Malawi and Zambia.

A statement released by 'Nestlé on the appointment of Mrs Ganyau-Magwali said:

"Nestlé believes that Eunice's vast experience in the dairy, beverage and cereals industry, her passion and results driven approach, will be invaluable in driving the business forward in Zimbabwe. This appointment reaffirms Nestlé's commitment to gender parity in the workplace.

"Nestlé is committed to ensuring that the proportion of women in senior executive positions globally will increase to 30 percent by 2022. Eunice's appointment is not only a clear demonstration of Nestlé's leadership towards this agenda, but also to the development of local talent in all areas of our operations," said the group.