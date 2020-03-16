Zimbabwe: MDC Activists Apply for Bail

16 March 2020
The Herald (Harare)
By Yeukai Karengezeka

Fifteen MDC activists who were denied bail last week at the Chitungwiza Magistrates Court have approached the High Court seeking bail pending trial.

The group is being accused of participating in an unsanctioned public gathering with intent to promote public violence in Chitungwiza on February 29.

The hearing which was scheduled on Thursday last week before High Court Judge Justice Moses Foroma could not commence after the State indicated that it was not yet ready to argue the matter.

The matter was rolled over to tomorrow with consent of both parties.

The applicants are being represented by Mr Tapiwa Muchineripi and Mr Job Sikhala from Zimbabwe Lawyers for Human Rights while the Mr Richard Chikosha is standing in for the state.

MDC youth spokesman Stephen Chuma (32) is being charged alongside Nyasha Mutsindikwa (23), Elton Tendai Marimbe (21), Dambudzo Leeroy Mhike (29), Tendai Timuri (40), Jabulani Chatindiara (42), Chris Murecha (35), Terrence Manjengwa (25), John Mulevelengi (43) Brian Mushakwe (26), Tanyaradzwa Zawaire (26), and Taurai Nyamanhindi (36).

For the first 12 accused persons, Justice Foroma postponed the matter on the basis that the Chitungwiza magistrate Mrs Vongai Muchuchuti ruling was not written clearly and requested for a typed copy.

Allegations are that the on February 29 around 6am, MDC youths numbering about two hundred were moving from Huruyadzo Business Centre proceeding towards Total Service Station in Chitungwiza.

The accused persons and others who are still at large were chanting MDC party slogans and threatening other members of the public they would come across.

They also went to Job Sikhala's house who is the Zengeza West legislator and police observed that some of them were holding stones, knives and catapults.

When the police ordered them to disperse the activists allegedly retaliated against the police by throwing missiles at them and two officers sustained injuries.

Nyamanhindi was positively identified by the police officers as the one who was inciting others to attack police.

Read the original article on The Herald.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The Herald. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: The Herald

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
South Africa Implements Travel Ban As Coronavirus Cases Rise
Passenger Dies on Flight to Nairobi From Qatar
Why Diamond Platnumz Called Off His Wedding
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Tanzanian Men Could Soon Be Forced to Pay Their Wives a 'Salary'
Trade is Key to Wealth Creation in Africa - Afreximbank's Oramah

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.