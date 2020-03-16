Zimbabwe: Bako Raises Flag High in SA

ZIMBABWE'S junior motocross champion rider Emmanuel Bako has done it again.

Bako, a 13-year-old Form One pupil at St. John's College in Harare, chalked up his third straight victory in the 2020 Inland Championship in the 85cc ProMini Class at Smoking Pistons Dirt Track in Johannesburg, South Africa, on Saturday.

The Inland Championship is part of the Northern Inter-provincial Championship in the Gauteng Province of South Africa and Bako was part of a group of talented junior and senior riders from South Africa and Zimbabwe who took part in the third of the seven-round series at the weekend.

On a beautiful day on Saturday, the track at Smoking Pistons was prepared nicely with some bigger jumps and this played well into the hands of Bako who extended his lead in the 85cc ProMini Class Standings by coming first in both heats to walk away with maximum 50 points.

And Bako could not hide his excitement after recording his third straight victory in the 85cc ProMini Class during this year's Inland Championship series in South Africa.

"It's amazing to be leading in the championship series after three rounds and I think if I remain focused and practice hard I will take the championship this year. Today (Saturday) I had a smart and steady race and I just flew out of the gates aiming for victory and I did it without facing any hassles.

"And I would like to extend my thanks to my sponsors Prolific Boreholes, Fuchs Silkolene Zimbabwe and my trainer and coach in South Africa Tyron Juul," Bako told The Herald after Saturday's race meeting at Smoking Pistons.

Second place in the 85cc ProMini Class went to Tyler Tarantino while another top young South African rider Luke Grundy settled for third place.

And they were the first to agree that they were just no match for Bako who was just fired-up on Saturday as he handled his machine with aplomb and like a seasoned professional rider, outsmarting a strong field of 22 riders who took part in the 85cc ProMini Class.

Bako was quick off the gates in moto one and was solid throughout the whole heat and the script did not change in moto two as the Zimbabwean rider went on to claim the first step on the podium for the third time in a row in this championship series much to the delight of his father and manager, Brighton "Bucks" Bako.

"Things are really looking good for Emmanuel in this year's Inland Championship series and I can see that he is really focused and wants to be crowned the champion at the end of this tough competition later this year and I can't see anything stopping him from achieving it.

"He has been getting some good tips from his trainer Tyron Juul who is also of the opinion that if he remains focused and cut out mistakes, he will be crowned the champion this year," said Brighton Bako, who was speaking from Johannesburg on Saturday night.