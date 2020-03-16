Gambia: Police Investigating the Demise of One Ousainou Sambou in Old Jeshwang

13 March 2020
FOROYAA Newspaper (Serrekunda)
By Nelson Manneh

On Saturday 7th March, at around 13:00hrs a lifeless body was found at the swamps around Bakau women's horticultural gardens.

ASP Lamin Njie the Public Relation Officer of the Gambia Police force confirmed this incident to Foroyaa yesterday, the 12th March.

He said the case of missing person involving Ousainou Sambou was reported at Old Jeshwang Police Station on Wednesday 4th March 2020.

"A case file was established while search and investigations continue into the matter," he said.

ASP Njie added that the body was later identified as Ousainou Sambou. Initial observations showed stabbing wounds on the body while a knife and Cutlass where recovered few meters from the body.

"The body was later moved to the Edward Francis Small Teaching Hospital in Banjul for further examination," he said.

He said the Police forensic experts have examined the scene and taken the weapons as evidence for further examination and analysis.

Meanwhile, Njie said investigations continue into the case.

"Individuals with relevant information that maybe useful to the investigation are urged to come forward to assist with such vital information," he concluded.

Read the original article on Foroyaa.

