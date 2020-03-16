Gambia: This Year's Inter-Schools Championship Targeting Over 900 Athletes

This year's inter-schools' championship is targeting over nine hundred athletes from 71 junior and secondary schools across the country.

The event will be held at the Independence Stadium for three days on various competitive activities on track and field events.

Ousman Kebbeh, acting president the Gambia Secondary School Sports Association (GSSSA) said: "we are able to go round to all the regions for the heats which holds annually and today is the day we are preparing for the national championship.

"We are very ready for the national championship which is slated for 13th, 14th and 15th of this month."

He said they will be looking at the gaps and challenges they faced last year and ensure they are addressed.

Baboucarr Sey, the press officer for GSSSA, said this year's championship is targeting 70 schools in junior and secondary schools."

Alieu Y. Cham, Chairman of the Competition, said an athlete is qualified when all the rules are followed.

According to Cham, their business is to see that athletes follow the rules and regulations.

"Never give a blind eye on situations when they are happening. You must take lessons from other schools and make sure that you are guided when selecting your athletes for the competitions."

Other speakers included Dawda Sowe, Vice president of the association, Alasan Sey, Assistant Secretary of the association, Augustus Mendy, the treasurer of the association and Mariama Sallah, national team head coach.