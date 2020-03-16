Central Africa: Assuming Sub-Regional Responsibilities

Member countries of the Central African Economic and Monetary Community (CEMAC) have since 2008 resolved to add more meaning to the transition from an Economic and Customs Union (UDEAC) to a veritable institution for sub-regional integration. On 16 March 1994 in N'Djamena, Chad, they took the decision to abandon UDEAC and adopt CEMAC. The additional Act of 25 June 2008 introduced the CEMAC Day to be commemorated every 16 March of each year. As the current president of CEMAC, President Paul Biya has opted to assume his full responsibilities by drawing the attention of his peers and the people of the sub-region to some of the crucial issues which they must address. Although the palpable steps have been taken by some member countries to push forward the agenda of the sub-region, there are still bottle-necks which critical observers and international partners like the United Nations Economic Commission of the Central Africa think that such barriers ought not to exist any longer. In a world dominated by globalisation and its digital revolution, it is no longer realistic for any country or economic bloc to make attempts at negating values that can ensure their collective survival and the wellbeing of its people. Certain measures put in place by the institution therefore need to be the concern of all the countries which have willingly accepted to form a block for their common good. Consequently the theme of the CEMAC day this year is; "Improving physical infrastructure to promote interactions among the people of CEMAC". That has been the main thrust in President Paul Biya's message addressed to the entire sub-region as Cameroon exercises the leadership role of CEMAC. Mr Biya has, as a result insisted on the possible fallouts of the African Continental Free Trade Area which is a window of opportunity for CEMAC countries. The benefits of intra-African trade may not require further explanations in order to be understood by all on the African Continent. CEMAC being one of the areas Africa that is least developed in terms of integration has to do more. While executing its economic programme the CEMAC Sun-region has to be conscious of the need to give priority to business transactions as well as the free movement of persons. That has not always been the case with all the country in CEMAC. There are still talks of egoistic nationalism that some CEMAC countries stick to and such an attitude does not augur well for collective progress. Infrastructure in the areas of transport, electricity and telecommunication has become inevitable in achieving development both in individual countries and within the CEMAC sun-region. Thus, in his capacity as the current Head of the CEMAC community President Paul Biya has thought it wise to recall some of the issues they agreed upon some years back and how such considerations can help them grow as individual countries and as a sub-region. The globalisation trend has been so strong that no single country can afford to function in isolation. All empirical and clear scientific indicators have demonstrated that it takes minutes for the world order to be affected by just one disease and such a situation should send home a strong message to those who want to avoid working in a union. Some of the risk factors could even happen in spite of the determination by any country to cut off from the other nations. The message from the current CEMAC President should therefore be seen as his option to fully exercise his functions by ensuring that he is relevant and pertinent to the Sub-region.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Cameroon Business Central Africa By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.