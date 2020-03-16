Nigeria: APC Governors Condole With Sanwo-Olu, Yahaya Bello Over Losses

16 March 2020
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Omeiza Ajayi

Governors of the ruling All Progressives Congress APC have condoled with the Government and people of Lagos State over Sunday's pipeline explosion which led to the death of at least 18 people and scores injured or traumatized.

The governors in a statement by their Chairman, Abubakar Atiku Bagudu of Kebbi state also commiserated with their counterpart in Kogi, Yahaya Bello on the demise of his aged mother.

On the pipeline fire, the governors said; "We commiserate with the Government and people of Lagos on the sad incidence of the crude oil pipeline explosion that caused many deaths and devastating damages to many houses in Abule Ado area of Lagos state. At a time like this, we send our condolence message to our colleague His Excellency Babajide Sanwo-Olu and all the people of Lagos State for the unfortunate loss lives. We pray that God Almighty gives you and the families of those who lost their lives the fortitude to bear the loss.

READ ALSOAthletes who have tested positive for Covid-19

"We in particular sympathise with the people of Lagos, especially the residents and indigenes of Abule Ado who have lost their homes, properties, livelihood and have been displaced by the ruin. We are sure with the good leadership of Lagos State government, the situation would be managed in the best way possible".

In the letter to Gov. Bello, the forum said; "On behalf of the Progressive Governors Forum, we extend our condolences to Your Excellency on the passing away of your mother, Hajia Hawa Bello.

"We commiserate with Your Excellency, and the entire Bello Family on this sad occasion of the demise of the jewel and matriarch of the Bello family. Hajia Hauwa Bello was a great woman of courage and value, mother-General of Kogi State and a notable citizen of Nigeria, who has distinguished herself in all aspect of humanity. The entire people of Kogi State and Nigeria at large will miss her.

"We therefore pray unto you, the State and the entire Bello family, the fortitude to bear this loss. Our prayers and thoughts are with you. May her soul rest in peace".

Read the original article on Vanguard.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Vanguard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Vanguard

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
South Africa Implements Travel Ban As Coronavirus Cases Rise
Passenger Dies on Flight to Nairobi From Qatar
Why Diamond Platnumz Called Off His Wedding
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Tanzanian Men Could Soon Be Forced to Pay Their Wives a 'Salary'
Trade is Key to Wealth Creation in Africa - Afreximbank's Oramah

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.