Ghana: 4 Perish, 21 Injured in 2 Separate Accidents Near Teacher Mante

Four persons died and 21 others sustained injuries in two separate accidents at Obregyima and Bepose, both near Teacher Mante, in the Eastern Region, last Saturday.

The dead, yet to be identified, have been sent to both Suhum and Nsawam government hospitals.

Regarding the Bepose accident, personnel from the Ghana Police Service and the Ghana National Fire Service were at the scene to rescue the victims, and ensured a free flow of traffic on the road.

The Ghanaian Times gathered that on March 14, at about 1:45a.m, the Teacher Mante Police post received information of a fatal road accident at Bepose, near Teacher Mante along the Suhum-Nsawam highway, and proceeded to the scene.

The accident involved a DAF articulated truck with registration number AE 1913-12 loaded with agro chemical and a KIA bus with 31 passengers on board from Kumasi to Aflao.

It was revealed that on reaching Bepose, the KIA bus attempted to overtake a vehicle ahead of him and in the process crashed into the articulated truck, coming from the opposite direction, resulting in the death of three persons and 20 people injured.

The injured were rushed to the Suhum Government Hospital for treatment

When Ghanaian Times contacted the Coaltar District Police Commander, Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Francis Kojo Nartey, confirmed the accident.

He said the bodies of the dead had been sent to the Nsawam and Suhum government hospitals, whilst investigations on the cause of accidents were in progress.

ASP Nartey also confirmed the Obregyima accident, which the driver of a cargo truck, with registration number GT 2769-A, carrying a 20-footer container and heading towards Kumasi, died when the vehicle somersaulted several times when he attempted to give way to a V8 car which was following the truck.

The driver's mate, who suffered various degrees of injuries, was rushed to the Nsawam Government Hospital, whilst the body of the driver had been deposited at the mortuary of the same hospital.