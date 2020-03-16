Nigeria's Restructuring Not Feasible - Prof Ademiluyi

16 March 2020
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Peter Moses

Abeokuta — A Professor of Geography and Regional Planning, Israel Ajewole Ademiluyi, has said it is not feasible to have a spatially restructured Nigerian nation.

He spoke while delivering the 95th inaugural lecture of the Olabisi Onabanjo University (OOU), Ago-Iwoye, Ogun State, titled 'Human Geography and the Search for a new Nigeria'.

He submitted that agitations for restructuring were vague, adding that spatial and political restructuring may not be the ready solution to Nigeria's challenges.

According to him, if BREXIT was a tough stance for the United Kingdom, it will definitely be a hard task to break-up Nigeria.

"In Nigeria's case, there are agitations for its restructuring. The agitations, I humbly declare, are vague and therefore require a clear definition. Spatial and political restructuring may not be the ready solution to Nigeria's challenges. I believe this will not provide the required result because the country has grown into a strong economically 'homogenous' whole.

"Though, we are culturally diverse, our economy and the resulting social interactions bind rather than divide. Hence, it is not feasible to have a spatially restructured Nigerian nation. It will take everyone back to the trenches, delay the process of socio-political advancement and at the end it is likely that there will be no progress at all," he said.

Read the original article on Daily Trust.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Daily Trust. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Daily Trust

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
South Africa Implements Travel Ban As Coronavirus Cases Rise
Passenger Dies on Flight to Nairobi From Qatar
Why Diamond Platnumz Called Off His Wedding
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Tanzanian Men Could Soon Be Forced to Pay Their Wives a 'Salary'
Trade is Key to Wealth Creation in Africa - Afreximbank's Oramah

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.