Nigeria's Restructuring Not Feasible - Prof Ademiluyi

Abeokuta — A Professor of Geography and Regional Planning, Israel Ajewole Ademiluyi, has said it is not feasible to have a spatially restructured Nigerian nation.

He spoke while delivering the 95th inaugural lecture of the Olabisi Onabanjo University (OOU), Ago-Iwoye, Ogun State, titled 'Human Geography and the Search for a new Nigeria'.

He submitted that agitations for restructuring were vague, adding that spatial and political restructuring may not be the ready solution to Nigeria's challenges.

According to him, if BREXIT was a tough stance for the United Kingdom, it will definitely be a hard task to break-up Nigeria.

"In Nigeria's case, there are agitations for its restructuring. The agitations, I humbly declare, are vague and therefore require a clear definition. Spatial and political restructuring may not be the ready solution to Nigeria's challenges. I believe this will not provide the required result because the country has grown into a strong economically 'homogenous' whole.

"Though, we are culturally diverse, our economy and the resulting social interactions bind rather than divide. Hence, it is not feasible to have a spatially restructured Nigerian nation. It will take everyone back to the trenches, delay the process of socio-political advancement and at the end it is likely that there will be no progress at all," he said.