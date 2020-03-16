Malawi: Umodzi Party of Professor Chisi Joins UTM-MCP 'Grand Alliance'

15 March 2020
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By James Nthondo

Sunday's rally by UTM Party president Dr Saulos Klaus Chilima at Njamba Freedom Park has got a welcome boost with the announcement that Umodzi Party has joined the UTM-Malawi Congress Party (MCP) alliance.

UP president Professor John Chisi speaking at the rally said he hasi joined the grand alliance to help do away with tribalism and work for the benefit of mother Malawi.

Chisi said he strongly belives Chilima and others in the grand alliance that Malawi will only prosper if it puts in positions right people who will strive to change the economic status of its citizens.

Making the announcement on arrival at the rally venue, UP's publicity secretary Sadana Bakili, said her party made the decision after going through manifestos of all political parties.

She said the UP and UTM manifestos are similar and UTM has the leadership capable of implementing the pledges for the benefit of all Malawians.

"We believe that Dr Saulos Klaus Chilima has the capacity to develop Malawi to the desired standards," she said.

Chilima was holding his first rally in the Southern Region since the High Court, sitting as a Constitutional Court in Lilongwe, nullified last year's presidential election and ordered a fresh poll.

Professor Chisi has led a UP delegation to the rally.

The development comes at a time when UTM has entered into a grand coalition with the MCP.

